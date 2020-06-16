UPSC NDA NA (II) Exam 2020 Registration Begins Online at upsc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Important Dates

New Delhi, July 16: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has notified details of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 online at upsconline.nic.in. The commission has invited the application for NDA and NA exam II. The application process will conclude on July 6. A total of 413 vacancies are to be filled through this examination, the official notification at upsc.gov.in said. UPSC ISS Exam Notification 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in for 47 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

According to the revised calendar issued by UPSC, the NDA and NA II notification was scheduled to be released on June 10. However, it was postponed to June 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Interested candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in. The applications can be withdrawn from July 13 to July 19.

This year a common exam will be conducted for both the editions of NDA and NA exam. The examination will be conducted on September 6, 2020, from admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course commencing from July 2, 2021.

"The NDA& NA Examination (I) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020, was deferred against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a common examination will be held for both NDA &NA Examination (I) and NDA & NA Examination (II) 2020 on September 6, 2020," the UPSC has notified.

For Army wing of NDA, a candidate should be 12th Class pass of the 10+12 pattern of school education or any equivalent examination. For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the INA, candidate shoukd be 12th Class pass with Physics and Mathematics as the subjects.