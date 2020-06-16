UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2020 notification released: Registration begins, apply before 6 July at upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Tuesday, has released online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the examination at the website - upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm of 6 July.

As per the notification released by UPSC, the online applications can be withdrawn between 13 to 19 July.

The commission will conduct the examination on 6 September.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the NDA, NA (II) notification 2020 was earlier scheduled to be released on 10 June but was postponed to 16 June.

A report in The Times of India mentions that in the Part I registration, applicants will be required to submit basic information. After submission of details, candidates will be prompted to check and make corrections in the form if needed.

The Part II Registration will consists of filling up payment details, uploading of photograph, signature, photo identity card document, selection of examination centre and agreeing to declaration.

Age limit:

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 January 2002 and not later than 1 January, 2005 are eligible.

Educational Qualification:

(i) Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

(ii) Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

For further details, applicants can click here - https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/NDA_NA_II_2020_Notifi_Eng.pdf

A report by The Indian Express mentions that candidates who qualify the UPSC NDA will be called for SSB interview. On the final selection, they will be recruited in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force wings of the NDA, and for the Indian Naval Academy Courses (INAC) for training.

Also See: UPSC prelims 2020 exam date released; Revised schedule for civil service examination available on upsc.gov.in

UPSC ISS exam 2020 notification released; last date of online application on 30 June, check details at upsconline.nic.in

Rahul Gandhi questions Narendra Modi's silence on Chinese intrusion; nationalism not 'exclusive monopoly' of BJP, says Congress

Read more on India by Firstpost.