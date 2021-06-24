UPSC NDA and NA Examination (II) 2021 postponed to 14 November; apply by 29 June

The National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA/NA) (II) Examination 2021 has been postponed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with the exam to be held on 14 November. The test was earlier scheduled for 5 September.

Aspirants, who have earlier registered themselves for the examination, can check the official notice by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.

"After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA and NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14 November, 2021 (instead of 5 September, 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021," reads the notification.

Further in the notification, the commission informed that the NDA and NA Examination (II), 2021 will be conducted at 75 centres across the country. Candidates, who have already applied earlier, now have the option to change their centres.

Candidates should note that the registration process for UPSC NDA/NA II examination will end on 29 June. With this recruitment drive, a total of 370 eligible applicants will be inducted into the National Defence Academy and 30 posts will be filled in the Naval Academy.

Eligibility criteria for UPSC NDA/NA II examination 2021:

- Interested candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply for the job - Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent education are eligible to apply for UPSC NDA/NA II examination - After clearing the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) examination, candidates will be called for Services Selection Board (SSB) interview - Post the final selection, eligible candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) for further training

Also See: UPSC NDA/ NA II exam application process begins; apply on upsconline.nic.in by 29 June

Shiv Sena was treated as slave in NDA, BJP tried to finish us off, says Sanjay Raut

Read more on India by Firstpost.