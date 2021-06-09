UPSC NDA & NA Exam II 2021 Registration Commences: How to Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 9 June, commenced the registration process of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Exam II 2021.

Candidates who want to register for the same can do it on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form for UPSC NDA & NA Exam II is 29 June.

UPSC NDA & NA exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 September 2021. The official notice reads, "An Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 05th September, 2021 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2022."

UPSC NDA & NA Exam II: Vacancy Details

A total of 400 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

National Defence Academy: 370 posts (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force)

Naval Academy: 30 posts

As per the official notification, only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 January 2003, and not later than 1 January 2006 are eligible to apply.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA & NA Exam II

Visit UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in

Click on 'Exam Notification: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021' on homepage

Tap on 'Click here'

You will be directed to a new webpage

Tap on 'Click here for Part 1'

Fill up your basic information

Click on 'Part registration' and log in using your registration number and date of birth

Fill up the payment details, upload the required documents, and select the exam centre

Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA & NA Exam II, 2021.

For more details regarding UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2021, candidates can check the official notification.

