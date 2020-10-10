UPSC NDA I and II written exam result 2020 declared; check scores at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA I and II written exam | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) on its official website upsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted by the Commission on 6 September in online mode.

The result has been declared in a PDF document and mentions the roll numbers of the selected candidates in the written exam. According to a report by The Times of India, candidates who have qualified the exam are now shortlisted to appear for an interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of Ministry of Defence.

Those who clear the interview round will get admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of NDA for the 145th Course and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that will start from 2021.

As per a report by The Indian Express, qualified candidates will now have to register online on the Indian Army recruiting website - joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks. After the registration, they will be allotted selection centres and dates of interview.

The official notification of UPSC said the candidates will have to submit original certificates of age and education qualification to respective SSBs during the interview.

The marksheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC's website fifteen days after the date of publication of final result and will include the SSB interviews marks.

Steps to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Exam (I) and (II) 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Union Public Services Commission: upsc.gov.in>.

Step 2: Under the 'What's New' tab on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to tap on document.

Step 4: A PDF document will open on the page. Check your roll number in the list.

Here is the direct link to check the result: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-NDA-NA-I-II-2020-Engl-09102020.pdf

