UPSC NDA II 2020 Result Announced, Here’s How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NAE) II final result 2020 on its official website. Applicants who took the UPSC NDA and NAE II exams 2020 can check their results by using their roll number, and name.

In total, 478 candidates are selected for the document verification on the basis of their performance in the written examination and subsequent interviews. However, the results of the medical examination have not been taken into account while preparing the merit list.

UPSC NDA/NAE final result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of UPSC

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSC NDA/NAE II final result 2020 under the ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3:You will be redirected to a new page where the result pdf link will be given

Step 4:Click on the pdf link to open the UPSC NDA/NAE final result 2020

Step 5:Once the result is opened, search for your name and roll number within the qualified candidates’ list

Step 6:Also, download and save a copy of the result

The merit list only includes the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have been selected for the document verification round. The marks of the candidates will be made available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

The examinees will have to submit the age proof, educational qualification, and other required documents to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066. As per the official statement, the candidature of all the candidates is provisional and subject to certificates verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here