UPSC IFS Main Exam Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 4 February 2021, released the admit card of Indian Forest Services (Main) Exam, 2020. Candidates who applied for the same can download their admit cards at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

How to Download UPSC IFS Main Exam Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UPSC: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Click on the link ‘e - Admit Card: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020.’

Click on the download link.

Login using your credentials.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

Direct link to download UPSC IFS Main Exam 2020 Admit Card.

The last date to download admit card is 7 March 2021. Candidates must take the print out of the admit card to the examination hall along with a Photo Identity Card (Original), whose number is mentioned in the Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

Candidates who clear the Main exam will be qualified for the interview round/personality test.

The exam will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. It will be mandatory for all the candidates to cover their face with a mask. They are also allowed to carry their own sanitisers and should maintain social distance and ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination centre.

