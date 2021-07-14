UPSC CAPF Exam 2021: Admit cards released at upsconline.nic.in; check steps to download here

The admit cards for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2021 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 14 July.

Candidates, who successfully filled the application form, can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website https://upsconline.nic.in/.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 8 August this year in order to recruit eligible candidates for Assistant Commandant (AC) posts in armed forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). So far, UPSC has notified a total of 159 vacancies.

Follow these steps to download the UPSC CAPF exam 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the section that reads 'e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC'

Step 3: Candidates will then have to click on the download admit card link for CAPF (AC) 2021

Step 4: As a new page opens, applicants will have to enter registration or roll number and date of birth to login

Step 5: Within seconds, the admit card for UPSC CAPF paper will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates are requested to download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference or use

Here's the direct link: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_capf_2021/

The CAPF exam is a national-level recruitment test. Candidates, who apply for this exam, should be a graduate and the required age limit is 20 to 25 years.

The exam is conducted in three stages which include a written test that is taken offline, then physical standards test or physical efficiency test, and a medical test along with a personality test or interview. Also, the application form was released on 15 April while the deadline to apply was 5 May.

