UP's Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg declared National Highway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has been declared a National Highway.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari released the draft notification on Wednesday.

Gadkari informed that about 80 kms of Ring Road in Ayodhya and 275 kms of Ayodhya Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg will be made National Highway.

"Issuance of notification to declare 'Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg' as National Highway under the guidance of respected Prime Minister and under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari is a big step towards the restoration of the ancient glory of Ayodhya. It will provide support to the spiritual tourism sector," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted while responding to the announcement.

The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya is a path meant for circumambulation and known for its importance to Ram bhaktas and pilgrims.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had urged Gadkari to develop the 84 Kosi Parikrama as a national highway.

The Parikrama Marg covers districts Ayodhya, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Ambedkarnagar. The Centre and state governments are working to increase the momentum towards making Ayodhya meet the footfall of pilgrims.

Also, the Parikrama route will connect people living in Bahraich, Raibareli and Sultanpur as well. (ANI)