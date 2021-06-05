UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

The application window for recruitment to Assistant Professor and other posts have been opened by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), reports said. Candidates who want to apply can register themselves online through the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last date to apply for Assistant Professor and other posts is till 1 July, 2021.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, candidates should note that only online applications will be accepted by the c commission. If applications are sent by any other mode, then they shall not be entertained. The detailed notification cab be accessed here.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply for UPPSC recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 02/2021-2022" under the activity dashboard column

Step 3: A new page will open. Candidates need to click on "Apply" link

Step 4: Eligible candidate needs to register and proceed with the application

Step 5: Finally, the application fee needs to be paid. Submit the form and download it

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference or use (if required)

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 130 vacancies in different posts that have been notified by UPPSC. There are 102 posts alone for Assistant Professor in UP Medical Education Department.

Check below the details of the vacancies:

UP Horticulture and Food Processing Dept: 14 Posts

Training Division, State Planning Institute, UP Lucknow: 1 Post

State Planning Institute (Naveen Prabhag), Uttar Pradesh Kalakankar Bhawan Lucknow: 1 Post

Economic And Statistics Division: 2 Posts

Social Welfare Department, UP: 4 Posts

Medical Education Dept. U.P. (Allopathy): 102 Posts

Medical & Health Services UP.:1 Post

Town And Country Planning Dept. UP: 3 Posts

Directorate Of National Cadet Corps, UP: 1 Post

Uttar Pradesh Ayush (Unani) Dept: 1 Post

Candidates who are applying for UPPSC recruitment 2021 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105 for the General and OBC category. For SC/ST categories, the fee is Rs 65 and for specially-abled category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 25.

It is important for all interested applicants to keep a check on the official site of UPPSC for further updates and information.

