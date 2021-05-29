UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3,620 Medical Officer (Grade II) posts till 28 June; check details here
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for a total of 3,620 posts of Medical Officer Grade-II (Level-2). The posts are either Gazetted or temporary. Candidates can apply till 28 June by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. For all posts, the age limit is between 21-40 years.
Vacancy details:
Gynaecologist " 590
Anaesthetist " 590
Paediatrician " 600
Radiologist " 75
Pathologist " 75
General Surgeon " 590
General Physician " 590
Ophthalmologist " 75
Orthopedician " 75
ENT Specialist " 75
Dermatologist " 75
Psychiatrist " 75
Microbiologist " 30
Forensic Specialist " 75
Public Health Specialist " 30
Total Medical Officers posts " 3,620
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:
Step 1: Go to http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Step 2: Check the activity dashboard and click on the notification
Step 3: Read the user instructions and click on 'Apply'
Step 4: Now, click on the post for which you want to apply for
Step 5: Register yourself and then fill the application form
Step 6: Upload all the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form
Step 7: Save a copy of the filled form. If required, take a printout for future reference
Here's the direct link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx
Application fee:
For general and backward category applicants - Rs 105
For SC/ST and ex-servicemen category candidates - Rs 65
For handicapped candidates - Rs 25
Essential Qualifications:
- MBBS degree from a university recognised by the 'Medical Council of India' or an undergraduate medical degree recognised under 'The National Medical Commission Act, 2019'
- Postgraduate degree (3 years) in the concerned specialty, or
- Postgraduate medical diploma with at least one year of experience in the concerned speciality
- There is a relaxation of 5 years in age criteria for SC/ST/OBC candidates. For ex-servicemen, the relaxation is of 3 years
Preferential qualification:
- Those who have served in the territorial army for a minimum period of two years
- Those who have obtained a "B" certificate from the National cadet corps
Selection process:
In case a large number of applications are received, the commission may hold a screening test which will be communicated in due course of time.
Also See: BJP's focus is on UP Assembly polls in 2024, not tackling COVID-19, says Shiv Sena
Jhansi: Junior doctors trying to present list of demands to Yogi Adityanath detained by cops, later released
Unseen Warriors of COVID: 'Death and grief has made us numb,' say Aligarh's overworked frontline workers