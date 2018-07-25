Uplift your style with nude shade as part of lingerie closet

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Perhaps no other piece of lingerie has the same importance in a womans wardrobe today as a nude brassiere. This seemingly unassuming garment is the wonder product that will transform your look and give your style a sophisticated edge.

Shruti Behal, Head of Product Design Lingerie, Nightwear, Swimwear and Activewear at PrettySecrets lists the advantages of nude lingerie.

* Nude lingerie is an absolute essential as it can be worn under any and every type of clothing. It is especially suitable for tailored, sheer, white and bright clothing. This is why nude brassiere will prove to be your perfect AM to PM brassiere.

* With nude brassiere, you need not worry about what colour of clothing to go for.

* While purchasing a nude brassiere, it is also very important you pick a nude brassiere that checks all these points. A good nude piece should look and feel invisible, creating a smooth silhouette and blending into your skin tone.

* Always opt for a nude brassiere with a broadband at the back or more than 2 hooks. This will make sure they won't slip down if worn as a strapless brassiere.

* A nude brassiere with detachable straps will let you opt strapless clothing without any worry.

Jennifer Kapasi, Commercial Director, Triumph International, India & Sri Lanka too has some inputs to share.

* Match your skin tone: There are nude brassiere in the market that fit a variety of skin tones, so you don't have to choose a generic beige colour. This way no matter what your skin tone is, you will have a brassiere that works perfectly for you and gives an invisible look under your outfits.

* Nude does not mean boring: Apart from 'skin-tone' brassieres, there are many other almost-nude colours that will work well under light garments. Think light pastels, shades of chocolate or coffee, earthy tones, etc. These shades will give you the variety you need in your lingerie closet.

* Seamless is the way to go: Opt for a style that is seamless, without lace or embellishment of any kind that can be worn not only under tight tops, but also with almost all your other outfits.

* More the merrier: Since you can match a nude brassiere with almost all your outfits, don't forget to have at least 3-4 pieces in your closet. Wearing the same brassiere everyday will drastically reduce the life of your brassiere, so it's a good idea to have 2-3 bras in rotation.

* Look for other features: If you want to amp up the comfort level, you can also opt for a one with 'Magic Wire', a non-metal plastic wire that gives you the support of a wire with the feel of none. You can also opt for a brassiere with 'Spacer cups', made from breathable and lightweight fabric that is both comfortable and invisible under garments, it is a lighter alternative to the padded bra.

--IANS

nv/hs