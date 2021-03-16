UPJASE 2021 Application Process to Conclude Soon: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has invited applications for the Junior Aided Selection Exam (JASE) 2021. The application process is on and will conclude on March 17. Eligible aspirants who have not applied yet can submit their UPJASE 2021 application form at updeled.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted on April 18 at various centres across the state.

The UPJASE 2021 exam will comprise of two papers. Both papers will be objective type. The paper-1 will have a total of 50 questions from general knowledge, logical reasoning, and current affairs. Paper-2 will have 100 questions in total from different sections including general studies, mathematics, science, and any one of the electives Hindi/English/Sanskrit. Those who have applied for the post of principal/headmaster will also have to appear for Educational Management and Administration paper. The time duration will be two and a half hours for paper 1 and three hours for paper 2.

UPJASE 2021 exam syllabus:

Paper 1: General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning and Current Affairs

1. Current affairs of National & International importance

2. History of India and Indian National Movement

3. Geography of India

4. Indian politics and governance– Constitution, political system, Panchayati Raj, Democracy.

5. Economical and Social Development

6. General Knowledge related to Environmental and Ecological topics, Biodiversity and Climate Change etc.

7. General knowledge

8. Analogy, Assertion and reason, Binary logic, classification, clocks & calendars, coded in equalities, coding-decoding.

Paper 2:Hindi/English/Sanskrit, General Studies, Mathematics and Science

1. Hindi/English/Sanskrit: History of English Literature and Language, Grammar, Unseen Passage, a general introduction of writers and their work

2. General Studies

3. Mathematics

4. Science and

5. Educational Management and Administration (For the post of Principal)

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of assistant teacher, headmaster among others. Recruitment will be based on merit. will be based on the marks scored by candidates in matriculation, intermediate, graduation, and B.Ed as well as the written exam.