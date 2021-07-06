UPCET 2021 Registration Process Ends Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at upcet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Register

New Delhi, July 6: The UPCET 2021 registration process will be concluded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, July 6. The candidates willing to appear in Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test should apply and register on the official website. Students can register themselves on the official website upcet.nta.nic.in, before the end of the day on Tuesday.

The deadline to register online was till June 20, 2021, but was extended by the NTA later. This was done after candidates expressed difficulties faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged to extend the last date for submission of online applications forms.

UPCET 2021: How to Apply Online on the official website

Students will have to visit the official website of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in .

On the homepage, click on the link that shows 'UPCET 2021'.

A new page will open where students have to enter the registration details.

Students will have to then fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Once the application fee is paid, click on submit

Download a copy of the confirmation page of registration for future reference.

According to the official notification by the NTA, the correction window will remain open from July 8 to July 14, 2021. This means, students who want to make changes in the application form will have to visit the official site and make changes as required. Reports inform that the revised date of the examination is expected to be announced soon.

The NTA notification further informed that the registration for the entrance examination for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur for the Academic Year 2021-22, is in progress on the official website.