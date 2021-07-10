UPCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, Students Can Now Apply Up To July 15 on Official Website upcet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, July 10: The National Testing Agency has extended to last date for submission of online application form till July 15, 2021 for the UPCET 2021. Aspirants who are interested in taking the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test this year can apply online on the official website - upcet.nta.nic.in- till 5 pm on July 15. The last date for payment of exam fee online is 15 July, 2021 till 11.50 pm . The correction window for the same will remain open between July 17 to July 20, 2021. KCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, Students Can Now Apply Up to July 16 on Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official notification, "With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam." It added that the revised date of the exam will be announced in due course. Assam CEE 2021 Notification Released, Exam To Be Held on August 29; Here’s How To Apply Online at astu.ac.in.

Know How To Apply For UPCET 2021 Here:

Visit the official website at upcet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, scroll down and click on the link that says 'ÜPCET For UG 2021- Fill Registration Form' for undergraduate courses or 'UPCET For PG 2021: Fill Registration Form' for post graduate courses.

A new window will open.

Fill the required details and upload relevant documents.

Click on submit and download the form

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the form for future references. The official notification also added that the candidates can visit the official websites of NTA for regular updates."For further clarification related to UPCET-2021, the candidates can also contact at 011-40759000," it added.