UPCET 2021 Registration Commences, Exam on 18 May

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Thursday, 1 April, commenced the registration for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 18 May.

Candidates who want to register for UPCET 2021 can do it on its website: upcet.nta.nic.in.

How to Register for UPCET 2021

Visit the website: upcet.nta.nic.in

Click on UPCET for UG/PG 2021 on the home page.

Register yourself using your relevant details.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Direct link to register for UPCET 2021.

Last date to register for UPCET 2021 is 30 April 2021.

Application Fee

As per the information bulletin, the application fee for males, third gender, general, OBC category, and general-EWS candidates is Rs 1,300. It is Rs 650 for females, SC, ST and PwD candidates of all categories.

UPCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission in BPharm, BDes, BHMCT, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, and various other programs offered by Government and private institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can download the information bulletin for more details regarding UPCET 2021.

