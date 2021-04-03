UPCET 2021: NTA publishes new schedule on upcet.nta.nic.in; exam on 18 May

After renaming the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) to Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET), the National Test Agency (NTA) has now released an official notification announcing the new exam date and schedule. The exam will now be conducted on 18 May instead of 16 May, as per the notice.

The application process has started for undergraduate (UG), lateral entry, and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can visit the official website upcet.nta.nic.in to register. The last date for registration is 30 April.

Candidates can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for UG or PG programmes

Step 3: Registration form will open. Fill the form and submit to generate login credentials

Step 4: Log in using credentials and fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee as notified

Step 6: Verify your details and submit

Here's the direct link: http://upcet.nta.nic.in/WebinfoCms/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P

Before registering, aspirants should check the eligibility criteria and other important details mentioned in the information bulletin.

UPCET 2021 will be an objective type Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). It is conducted for admission to the professional courses offered by the Government/Government aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), and some other State Universities for the academic session 2021-22.

Also See: NTA renames UPSEE 2021 Exam to UPCET 2021; registration begins at upcet.nta.nic.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.