UPCET 2021 to be Held on September 5, 6, Check Detailed Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 on September 5 and 6 in offline mode. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May, later postponed to June. However, it was again postponed due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The examination will be held at different timings. As per the official schedule, on September 5, the MBA entrance exam will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, MCA from 4 pm to 6 pm. For entrance to MSc in math, physics, chemistry, MTech in civil engineering, computer science and information technology, electrical engineering, electronics and communication, engineering, and mechanical engineering will also be held from 4 pm to 6 pm.

On September 6, examination for second-year lateral entry for BTech and B Pharm is scheduled from 8 am to 10 am, BHMCT, BDes, BFA, BFAD, BVoc and MBA (Integrated – Lateral Entry) will be from 12 noon to 2 pm while two BTech exams will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm.

“It has been decided that the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 September 2021(Sunday) and 6 September 2021(Monday),” the official notice read.

Those who clear UPCET will be eligible to seek admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur. The UG programmes include BPharma, BHMCT, BDes, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, five-year integrated MCA, five-year integrated MBA, BBA, and BPharm.

