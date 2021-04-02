UPCET 2021: Application Process Begins; Know How to Apply, Schedule & Other Important Details

New Delhi, April 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday started the registration process for UPCET 2021. Aspirants can visit the official website of NTA UPCET -upcet.nta.nic.in- to apply for the same. The registration process ends on April 30. The entrance examination was known as the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and Malaviya Entrance Test till 2020. RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 For Phase 6 CBT Released Online; Here Is How You Can Download It.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi

UPCET is conducted for admission to various courses including B.Tech., BBA, B.Arch., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, B. Pharm, B. Des.,MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), M.Tech., M.Tech. (Integrated), M.Sc. and Lateral entry to B. Tech/B. Pharm. The UPCET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 18. SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission Releases Call letter Online; Know How to Download It.

Here Is How You Can Apply For UPCET 2021:

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 30-Inch-Tall Man, Waiting To Marry for 5 Years, Finally Receives Proposals

Go to the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on the registration tab for UG or PG course

A new web page would appear.

Fill the registration form and submit it to generate login credentials.

Fill in your details in the application form of UPCET 2021.

Save and download your application UPCET 2021 for future use.

Know Important Dates Here:

Beginning of Application Process April 1, 2021 Closing Date of Application Process April 30, 2021 Last Date of Successful Online Transaction of Fee April 30, 2021 Correction in the Particulars of Application Form Online May 2 to May 4, 2021 Date of Examination May 18, 2021

The admission to UPCET 2021 is purely provisional and is subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria prescribed by the AKTU/MMMUT/HBTU. Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies or confusion immediately.