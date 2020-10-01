UP Police Say Hathras Victim Wasn't Raped, But Questions Remain

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel stand guard on the outskirts of Bool Garhi village, where the 19-year-old woman lived, in Hathras on September 30, 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said that the forensic report of the 19-year-old woman from Hathras, who died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, showed that she was not raped.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury to the neck and trauma resulting due to it, citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.

“Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about marpeet (beating) only,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence,” the ADG added, claiming that people “distorted facts” in the media. The UP Police has generated massive outrage over its handling of the case, including allegedly cremating the woman’s body without her family’s consent.

The police’s stand is contrary to several media reports on the woman’s statement. In her statement to the police on 22 September, the woman had said that four men raped her on 14 September when she had gone to collect firewood, according to Scroll.

The accused were arrested and charged with attempt to murder, which was changed to murder after her death, The Hindu reported. After the woman’s statement was taken, the charges of gang-rape were added, the report said.

An NDTV report also said that according to the woman’s family, the police had at first accused her of lying about her injuries. “The police had initially registered an attempted murder case but added rape charges only after the woman’s formal statement a week...

