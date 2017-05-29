Unzue named Celta Vigo chief coach

Madrid, May 29 (IANS) Former FC Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue was confirmed the new chief coach of Spanish top-division football club Celta Vigo for two seasons.

Unzue, who spent the last three seasons as assistant coach to Luis Enrique at FC Barcelona, was on Sunday named the successor to Eduardo Berrizo, less than 24 hours after the Catalan giants defeated Deportivo Alaves in the final of the King's Cup in the Vicente Calderon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Unzue's confirmation as Celta coach means he will not succeed Enrique, making it clear that Ernesto Valverde, who last week announced he would not remain for a fifth season at Athletic Club Bilbao, will be named the new Barcelona chief coach.

--IANS

pur/mr