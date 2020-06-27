Unwanted Guests: Videos of Locust Swarms Invading Gurugram Will Give You the Chills

Days after sudden movement of locusts was tracked in the outskirts of Jhansi district, Rana Heda village near Panbihar in Ujjain district and most recently Jaipur, the swarm has reached Gurugram in Haryana, next to India's capital New Delhi.

People residing in the high-rise buildings and near the cyber city area, took to microblogging site Twitter on Saturday to capture the crop-destroying insects flying about in the city and covering a large area in Haryana.

Earlier, the Gurugram administration had issued an advisory to the residents to keep their windows and doors shut along with making loud noises by beating utensils and dhol to stop the insects from settling at a place.

The terrifying videos shared by residents showed the locusts swarming in the city in large numbers.

"The unwanted guests have finally reached Gurugram NCR. I was wondering where they disappeared after creating havoc in Rajasthan and MP last month. #LocustsAttack," IRS officer Naveed Trumboo tweeted.

WTH. Locusts swarms in Gurgaon. Photos by my colleague @RejeetMathews pic.twitter.com/G2GacOEz7u — Bodhisattva Sen Roy (@insenroy) June 27, 2020

Breakfast with a view!! Locust attack in DLF Phase 2, gurgaon. #LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/RhgwLgle6P — Sagar Chawla (@sagarchawla8) June 27, 2020

Locust attack in Gurgaon. Just another 2020 thing. pic.twitter.com/1iWPPf0bnU — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) June 27, 2020

A friend sent this #LocustsAttack video in Gurgaon today! Gives me creeeps pic.twitter.com/dSfSspdMx6 — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) June 27, 2020

#LocustsAttack in Gurgaon. Guess city was badly missing this. pic.twitter.com/39t2CweVmK — The Dancing Robot (@DancingRobott) June 27, 2020

👉#LocustsAttack has reached Delhi-NCR 👉Currently in Gurugram 👉Sealing Delhi-Gurgaon border in this case won't help... because Pancchi, TIDDIYAN, pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke 👇 pic.twitter.com/zGt0WfYyMo — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) June 27, 2020

The unwanted guests have finally reached Gurugram NCR. I was wondering where they disappeared after creating havoc in Rajasthan and MP last month. #LocustsAttackpic.twitter.com/smuuZOptW0 — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) June 27, 2020

#LocustsAttack in Gurgaon. Just woke up to this view. People have started banging utensils and bursting crackers to scare them away. #gurgaon pic.twitter.com/VbbsgPlq8N — Ranak Mann (@ranakmann) June 27, 2020