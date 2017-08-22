This Unusual Photo From A Tamil Movie Is The Newest Meme On The Internet

Another day, another meme. That's the beauty of the Internet.

When you give Twitterati an unusual photo, don't be surprised when they flood your timeline for days and weeks, coming up with hilarious captions and edits.

Last week, when a Twitter account -- @FilmHistoryPic -- that posts old and rare moments from the Indian cinema shared a photograph from a scene from Andha Naal, a Tamil suspense thriller made in 1954, the Twitter janta wasted no time in turning the photo into a meme. Most importantly, a funny one.

(1954) 'Andha Naal', suspense thriller, was the first songless Tamil Film; inspired from Akira Kurosawa's 'Rashomon' (1950). pic.twitter.com/xUX9LsbULc

Family Members,when you put empty bottle in fridge. pic.twitter.com/jwxS2HPHKr — Adv.Waizzz (@WaizArd20) August 18, 2017

Khap Panchayat, when a girl eats Chowmein pic.twitter.com/jRR1znAK7e

— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 18, 2017





When weekend's over and you can see your entire upcoming week in front of you. pic.twitter.com/f1eI0LxifN — B (@ClassicallyWild) August 20, 2017

when selectors say - "Gambhir ko team mein le lein?" pic.twitter.com/7Z7uqJnJzh

— Arun Lal (@dhaikilokatweet) August 18, 2017





On a result day gharwale and relatives be like pic.twitter.com/2pQKsjxDhL — AMIT (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 17, 2017

*Me dusri caste wali ladki se marriage kar raha hu*

Family: pic.twitter.com/8reCr6oeNu

— Joker (@JokerBazzz) August 17, 2017





When salary gets credited. pic.twitter.com/VFP4cxrGnh — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) August 18, 2017





Me:- But I didn't did it.

Grammar nazis:- pic.twitter.com/bjhrfLEgGj

— Jigyas (@impracticalzigy) August 18, 2017





Boy: Dukaan nhi jaunga Marwadi Family: pic.twitter.com/sPN1nLJEKK — oPUNner 🇮🇳 (@CA_Dhanesh) August 17, 2017





When someone says anything against Nepotism in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/BZ8liUkoBe

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 17, 2017





Whenever i take books in my hands pic.twitter.com/yZYgB5JlhB — Manish 🇮🇳 (@Man_isssh) August 19, 2017





Jain Guy : Kaal Pyaz k sath grilled chicken taste karoonga

Jain Family : pic.twitter.com/KFL8oy4O7F

— Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) August 17, 2017





And if you really are wondering about what actually happened in the above scenario, here's the video:



