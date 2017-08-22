    This Unusual Photo From A Tamil Movie Is The Newest Meme On The Internet

    Such funny, much meme.

    Another day, another meme. That's the beauty of the Internet.

    When you give Twitterati an unusual photo, don't be surprised when they flood your timeline for days and weeks, coming up with hilarious captions and edits.

    Last week, when a Twitter account -- @FilmHistoryPic -- that posts old and rare moments from the Indian cinema shared a photograph from a scene from Andha Naal, a Tamil suspense thriller made in 1954, the Twitter janta wasted no time in turning the photo into a meme. Most importantly, a funny one.

    (1954) 'Andha Naal', suspense thriller, was the first songless Tamil Film; inspired from Akira Kurosawa's 'Rashomon' (1950). pic.twitter.com/xUX9LsbULc

    Beware! Meme storm is coming.


    #1


    #2



    #3


    #4



    #5


    #6


    Family: pic.twitter.com/8reCr6oeNu

    #7



    #8


    Grammar nazis:- pic.twitter.com/bjhrfLEgGj

    #9



    #10

    #11



    #12


    Jain Family : pic.twitter.com/KFL8oy4O7F

    And if you really are wondering about what actually happened in the above scenario, here's the video: