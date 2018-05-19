Untreated hypertension turns out to be leading cause of diseases in India

Hypertension is ranked as the third biggest risk factor for heart disease in India. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), it is directly responsible for 57% of all stroke deaths and 24% of all coronary heart disease deaths in the country. Hypertension is often called the "silent killer" and can cause damage to the cardiovascular system and internal organs, such as the kidneys. Hypertension can cause significant damage to women during pregnancy. Obesity is another risk factor of hypertension. It is advisable to focus on the lifestyle risk factors of hypertension that you can change such as limit the amount of alcohol, quit smoking, exercise regularly, manage body weight, balanced diet.