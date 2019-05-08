Until BJP workers are alive, no one can separate Kashmir from India: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. He said, "Elections were held in Kashmir recently. Omar Abdullah said that Kashmir should also have a separate prime minister. Tell me, should Kashmir have a different prime minister? These people want to separate Kashmir from India. Right now, Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, he will become the prime minister again. But if, the day comes that we are not in power, till the time BJP workers are alive, no one can separate Kashmir from India."