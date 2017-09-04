'Unstoppable' Priyanka Chopra spreads glamour on the cover of Vogue magazine

Hold your breath guys! Priyanka Chopra is here to rule your hearts again. Vogue India just dropped its September issue and features global icon Priyanka Chopra on the cover. The magazine shared the cover on their official Instagram page and captioned it as, "Welcoming September with the unstoppable @PriyankaChopra." The 'Baywatch' star also shared the cover on her Twitter handle and captioned it, "Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia." She is seen dressed in a black halter neck bikini top, posing against a black net. She wore bold makeup with shiny hair flying, red hot lips, a long-long bird wing-winged liner, filled in bold eyebrows and manicured metallic lip. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next Hollywood project 'Isn't it Romantic?' alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.