These Unseen Videos And Pictures Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone From Ambani’s Ganeshotsav Prove They Are Inseparable

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the adorable couple of tinsel town. They are one such couple who don’t shy to flaunt about their relationship. They have often been spotted indulging in PDA; pictures and videos of the same have taken the internet by storm. For a brief period pictures of Deepika and Ranveer making joint appearances at events were not to be seen. It was right after that when speculations started that the duo have called off their relationship. But the couple proved it all wrong by making a splash at social gathering and fans of DeepVeer were elated seeing them painting the town red. Now there are some unseen videos and pictures of Ranveer and Deepika from Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations doing rounds of social media. It just proves that this couple is inseparable.

If rumours of split hit the internet, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone slam it by making joint appearance. Now how ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali take it all we wonder. Don’t you remember that he had imposed a strict diktat that these two should not make any joint appearance or indulge in PDA until ‘Padmavati’ releases? He had issued it so that none of the activists attack the sets of his magnum opus again which happened twice earlier this year.

Many leading celebrities of Bollywood had come in for Ganpati darshan at Mukesh Ambani’s residence. But it was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s joint arrival that caught everyone’s attention. The way Ranveer was taking care of his ladylove will make every girl want a man like him. Take a look at the couple’s adorable pictures below:

Why do they stand between DeepVeer !?!?!?

So I could mechanically crop them out ? pic.twitter.com/zUJTAjuoPb — sʜʀuᴛʜɪ (@deepikasshruthi) August 26, 2017





Ranveer and Deepika at the Ambani bash 14 (tfs @RanveerSinghtbt) pic.twitter.com/kTHiMmPrXe — Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) August 26, 2017





(Video) Ranveer and Deepika arriving together for the Ambani bash #deepveer (tfs @ranveercafe69) pic.twitter.com/yWhPolENSj — Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) August 26, 2017





Ranveer and Deepika at the Ambani bash 11 (tfs @deepikaddicts) pic.twitter.com/US0EC91H9c — Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) August 26, 2017





Another video of Ranveer and Deepika arriving together for the Ambani bash #deepveer pic.twitter.com/qK7cKKfp6Q — Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) August 26, 2017





Ranveer and Deepika at the Ambani bash 8 #deepveer pic.twitter.com/SQpfJc7IRs — Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) August 26, 2017





Ranveer and Deepika at the Ambani bash 7 (tfs @RanveeriansFC) pic.twitter.com/jwd0UkyhOm — Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) August 26, 2017





Ranveer and Deepika at the Ambani Residence for #GaneshChaturthi (tfs @deepikaddicts) pic.twitter.com/q10kteCKVf — Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) August 25, 2017





Isn’t this pair looking totally made for each other couple? We just can’t wait to hear Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone making the big announcement. What are your thoughts about these lovebirds of tinsel town? Post your views in the comment box below.