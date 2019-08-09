UNSC President refuses to comment on Pakistan's letter to UN regarding abrogation of Article 370

President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Joanna Wronecka, refused to comment on Pakistan's letter to United Nations regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Government of India has recently scrapped off 'Article 370' and made two Union Territories i.e. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively. Though, Pakistan condemned Modi-led government's decision and wrote a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The United Nations has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and maintain peace.