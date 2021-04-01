Unruly Biker Runs Over Cop Handing Out Challans to Avoid Paying Fine in Haryana

A policeman sustained serious injuries when a biker ran over him in a bid to avoid challan in Haryana’s Fatehabad district. The accused youth fled from the spot after the incident but was later nabbed along with his two friends by the police. The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital. The policeman on duty had to bear the brunt of reckless driving in Fatehabad. The cop was issuing challans on the roadside when the bike rider ran over him. The traffic policeman with serious injuries is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

The police was issuing challans to those who were disobeying the traffic rules on Sirsa Road in Haryana when the incident took place. The accused was on the bike with his two friends and seeing the police he tried to run away. In the hurry to escape the spot, he lost control over the vehicle and ran over the policeman.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau, 83 percent of road accidents in India since 2014 have happened because of over speeding and rash driving. The data also confirms the popular perception that the increasing number of reckless driving cases in the country can be attributed to a poor system and lack of rigorous tests before issuing the driving license. Most of these cases involve two-wheelers are bikes which are often driven recklessly flouting all kinds of traffic rules.