Unrest As Mob Chants Slogans Outside Indore Mosque, Climbs Minaret

A communal clash was reported from Indore on Tuesday, 29 December, after some people allegedly chanted Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque and tried to vandalise it, while a group of people was carrying out a rally to collect funds for the construction of Ram Temple.

This is the second such clash that was reported from the state just days after a similar rally by right-wing youth triggered clashes in Ujjain.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Senior police officials told The Indian Express that around 200 people stopped outside a mosque in Chandankhede village under Gautampura police station and chanted slogans, which resulted in a verbal altercations and stone-pelting.

Local residents said that amid the clash, some people also climbed on the minaret of the mosque while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and tried to vandalise it.

Videos accessed by The Quint also show several youth climbing atop houses in the area and hoisting saffron flags.

The rally was organised to collect donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

WHAT THE POLICE SAID

“Twenty-four people, mostly from the village, have been rounded up based on video evidence. There will be more arrests on both sides and people who climbed atop the mosque will be identified and booked under relevant sections,” Yogesh Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police, Indore said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

According to the report, Collector Manish Singh and SSP Harinarayan Chari Mishra were at the spot till late on Tuesday night, trying to defuse tensions.

UJJAIN CLASHES

The clash in Indore comes just days after a right-wing youth rally triggered a clash in the Muslim-dominated area of Begum Bagh in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on 25 December.

The rally had turned violent when stones were allegedly pelted at the mobilisers, who were allegedly raising inflammatory slogans while collecting funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The police booked several people under the National Security Act (NSA), and charged at least three people with rioting and attempt to murder. At least 15 people have been arrested so far.

The controversy flared after the local administration also demolished a house and damaged another from where stones were allegedly pelted, a move that the authorities cited was “to remove illegal structures”.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

