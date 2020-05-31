Unrest Grips Minneapolis, Other Cities Over George Floyd’s Death

Several major US cities continue to witness violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Saturday marked the fifth day of the protests with major fires reported in multiple US cities.

George Floyd, 46, was arrested in Minneapolis neighbourhood Powderhorn for allegedly attempting to use a $20 bill in a deli, which an employee identified as counterfeit. Thereafter, police officer Derek Chauvin pinned a handcuffed Floyd to the ground, kneeling on his neck till he breathed his last. Three other officers also participated in Floyd’s arrest and subsequent death on 25 May.

Curfews have been ordered in 25 cities including Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. In Minnesota – where Floyd was killed – the state’s entire national guard was mobilised on Saturday to try to prevent further trouble, reported the BBC.

A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping centre during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, 30 May 2020. Protests were held in US cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on 25 May.

More than 1000 Protesters Arrested

According to a report in The New York Times, the police in Minneapolis arrested several protesters, fired tear gas and other projectiles toward crowds, and the National Guard used a helicopter to dump water on a burning car.

So far nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities have been arrested, reports AP.

Demonstrators nationwide have taken to the streets after Floyd died while being arrested in Minneapolis. A video shows a police officer kneeling on his neck for at least seven minutes; Floyd is heard begging for the police to stop, saying he cannot breathe.

Protesters move along a highway Friday, 29 May, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers have not been charged. Protesters say they want to see charges for all four police officers involved in the death of Floyd.

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, 28 May 2020, in Minneapolis.