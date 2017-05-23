Unprecedented Rs. 47 crore spent in Pro Kabaddi Season 5 auction

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) concluded its largest-ever 2-day player auction in the national

capital on Tuesday. The auction netted a consolidated price of Rs. 46.99 crores for 227 players selected over two days of

intense bidding between 12 franchises.

Star raiders Nitin Tomar, Rohit Kumar and all-rounder Manjeet Chillar were the top buys in the auction, picked by Team U.P.,

Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers, respectively. Jang Kun Lee, retained by Bengal Warriors, is the highest valued

international player, at Rs. 80.3 lakhs.

While Day 1 was dominated by Category-A stars, Day 2 saw the franchises finding the perfect balance between experienced and

young players, to craft winning teams.

On second day of the auction, Indian players from Category B, C and D, went under the hammer. Suraj Desai secured the highest

bid on Day 2 by Dabang Delhi K.C. for an amount of Rs. 52.50 lakhs. New entrants also attracted interest of the franchisees

on the second day of the auction. Sachin, a Junior National Championships Bronze medallist, was picked by Team Gujarat for an

impressive amount of Rs. 36 lakhs.

Anupam Goswami, league commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, "With 4 new teams coming on board, we embarked upon a new journey

with the biggest Kabaddi auction in history. This year, the stakes were higher than ever before. Franchises were prepared

with strategic game plans, and were seen bidding fiercely to build robust teams."

"Every squad has a good mix of domestic, overseas and new young players. I want to congratulate Nitin Tomar for making

history, and also wish every drafted player all the best for the biggest season of the league. The salaries drawn by these

players are comparable to any mainstream profession, making Kabaddi a viable career option for the youth of today."

Nitin Tomar, highest bid player of the league, from Team U.P. said, "It's a dream come true. All my family members are happy.

I am grateful to Team U.P. for investing in me. This is quite exciting and motivating, and it shows my teams' belief in me. I

hope that I am able to live up to their expectations. I am happy with the way the team is shaping up in the auction and I

look forward to an action-packed Season 5."

Suraj Desai, highest bid Category B player, from Team Dabang Delhi K.C said, "I am very exciting and, more importantly, proud

to be the top choice in the category. I am thankful to Dabang Delhi for giving me this incredible opportunity. This inspires

me to train hard and perform to the fullest in the league." (ANI)