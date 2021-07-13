After unprecedented delay, South Delhi receives heavy rainfall today

Some breaking inputs coming in from the national capital, where monsoons have finally arrived. Parts of Delhi receive moderate intensity rain. After an unprecedented delay, South Delhi receives heavy rainfall today morning as a respite to the scorching heat that the people were facing for the past several weeks. The city's adjoining areas like Gurgaon and Faridabad have also received rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate rain over Delhi this morning. Mahesh Palawat, Skymet, speaks to TIMES NOW over Monsoon's arrival in Delhi. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.