Unmukt Chand inks multi-year deal with Major League Cricket

·1-min read

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand has signed a deal with Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season of the Minor League Cricket (MLC) in USA.

The 28-year-old, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in a Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship on Saturday.

Chand has relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Cricket to support the development of the game in the United States by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers, according to the league's website.

'I'm delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket,' said Chand.

'I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen impressive passion for the game of cricket,” he added.

The Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship is a national Twenty20 cricket competition for 27 city-based teams from across the United States, launched this summer. More than 200 games will take place at 26 venues, featuring more than 400 players. PTI APA PDS PDS

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Zinc futures down on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.18 per cent to Rs 251.10 per kg in the futures trade, as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

  • Akshay Kumar on Dying Star Power, Bell Bottom, Neeraj Chopra & More

    Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release on 19 August. This is the first film to release in theatres post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Akshay tells The Quint that it's a risk but he is keeping his fingers crossed. He also reacts to Neeraj Chopra meme.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 62704.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46410.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46597.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • RTI activist Saket Gokhale joins Trinamool Congress

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) RTI activist Saket Gokhale Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi.  He said the Mamata Banerjee-led party takes an aggressive stand on issues.

  • Bureaucrats running UP govt, people's representatives ignored: BJP leader

    Ballia (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday attacked his own government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being run by bureaucrats and no heed is paid to people's representatives.

  • Vessel sinks off Greek island, all 17 on board rescued

    ATHENS (Reuters) -All 17 people aboard a vessel that sank on Thursday off the Greek island of Milos have been rescued, the coast guard said on Thursday. All aboard were Greek citizens. The coast guard was unable to provide details on the type of vessel involved or the circumstances of the accident, except to say that the vessel was British-flagged.

  • Lord's Test: Toss delayed due to rain

    London, Aug 12 (PTI) The toss of the second Test between India and England was delayed due to rain here on Thursday.

  • Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple

    Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

  • Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Nickel prices were up 1.37 per cent to Rs 1,493.90 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

  • Soybean futures slip on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 270 to Rs 8,980 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.  On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for August delivery fell Rs 270, or 2.7 per cent, to Rs 8,980 per quintal with an open interest of 5,380 lots.

  • Woman critically injured in bear attack in J-K’s Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) An elderly woman was critically injured when she was attacked by bears in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

  • MP: Pregnant woman dies of dengue in Indore

    Indore, Aug 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old pregnant woman died of dengue at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a health official said on Thursday.

  • Knock Knock Jokes by Sara Ali Khan That Will Make You Go LOL

    Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today, but no matter how many years she adds to her age, the childlike spirit in her will always be alive! Take for instance, her famous knock knock jokes and travelogues on Instagram-- they all show how she's a joie de vivre type of person, and we hope that never changes.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Thursday fell Rs 8 to Rs 5,138 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 116 to Rs 4,706 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • Some ministers call on Rajya Sabha chairperson a day after Monsoon session curtailed

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A day after Parliament's Monsoon session ended on a stormy note, some Union ministers Thursday called on Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

  • Youth from national capital to participate in Skill Olympiad in Shanghai next year

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Delhi's youth will be participating in in the Skill Olympiad that will be held in Shanghai next year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

  • Hounded By Mob, Journalist Refuses to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Jantar Mantar

    In an exclusive interview The Quint, journalist Anmol Pritam of National Dastak talks about how he was coerced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar while covering an ongoing protest on Uniform Civil Code and Population Bill. Pritam said someone from the crowd called him and his channel 'Jihadi'.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Silver futures on Thursday fell by Rs 251 to Rs 62,520 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1.5 to Rs 1,395.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.