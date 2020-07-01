Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour

New Delhi, July 1: Under the 'Unlock 2', the Delhi government would maintain the same set of restrictions and relaxations as that was underway since June 8. The only major change announced by the government is to reduce the night curfew timings in the national capital territory (NCT) by 1 hour. Unlock 2 Guidelines Issued by Centre: What Is Allowed and What is Prohibited Till July 31? See Full List.



The night curfew, that came into effect from 9 pm each night during the month of June, would now be imposed from 10 pm on every night till July 31. The ending time of curfew would remain the same - 5 am in the morning.

On all other lockdown measures, the "status quo" would remain, said the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to all departments, autonomous bodies/PSUs, corporations and local bodies.

#Unlock2: Delhi Govt directs all depts, autonomous bodies/PSUs, corporations/local bodies of GNCT of Delhi to maintain "status quo" in NCT of Delhi, except modifying night curfew timing on the movement of individuals from 10pm-5am in place of 9pm to 5am pic.twitter.com/z3EYfKdlZj — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020





Under the Unlock 1 strategy - that came into effect from June 8 - religious places, take-away restaurants, shopping complexes and markets resumed operations in Delhi under a regulated manner. Face masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 safety norms remained mandatory. The lockdown measures were more rigorous in areas categorised as "containment zones".

Despite the coronavirus numbers rising rapidly in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government has refrained from rescinding all the relaxations that were allowed from June 8. The overall count of cases today jumped to 89,802, with new 2,422 infections in the past 24 hours. Death toll increased by 61, taking the total fatality count to 2,803.