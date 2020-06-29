Unlock 2.0: Fresh guidelines to be out on June 30; States make their choice as COVID cases surge

New Delhi, June 29: As coronavirus cases in India are showing record spikes with several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal demonstrating a rising trend, governments in a fix of either opening up activities further with the advent of second phase of Unlock beginning July 1 or of resorting to varying degrees of lockdown in an attempt to conatain sread of coronavirus.

The central government is likely to issue guidelines for Unlock 2.0 around June 30. However, tightening their containment strategy, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam.

With the country witnessing a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 as the lockdown restrictions eased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people have to remain more vigilant in the "unlock" period and cautioned that failure to follow COVID-19 norms will put at risk their lives and those of others.

India will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy, he said.

"Always remember, if you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home," he said in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that the restrictions will continue even after June 30 as the crisis is not yet over.

"Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

"We can''t leave this war halfway in this final phase. I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed," he said in a televised address.

Delhi

In Delhi, where authorities are implementing a revised strategy after a major surge in cases, the number of COVID-19 containment zones has risen from 218 to 417 after a re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth house-to-house survey to check the spread of COVID-19.

The national capital recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh''s Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state will also launch a large-scale campaign from Meerut division in July, where house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government said it will launch a ''Kill Corona'' campaign from July 1 to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where 13,186 cases have been reported so far.

Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases as well, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

