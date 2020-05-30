Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Reduces Night Curfew Timings To 9 PM-5 AM From 7 PM-7 AM

New Delhi, May 30: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued guidelines for re-opening of all activities outside containment zones. The decision for Unlock-1, the first phase of re-opening lockdown, will focus on boosting the economy. As per the fresh guidelines, the night curfew will remain in place. However, the timings of the curfew have been changed. From June 1, the curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am across the country. During the lockdown 4, it was from 7 am to 7 pm. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown Extended in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

The Home Ministry said, “Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm, and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities.” The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will remain in place till June 30. The MHA issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

However, the restrictions within the containment zone will continue. The MHA in a press release said that all activities to be relaxed in a phased manner outside containment zones, as per the Health Ministry’s guidelines. The MHA said that states could impose restrictions or prohibit activities as per their assessment. The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31.

The order said, “National Disaster Management Authority has directed to issue an order to extend lockdown in Containment Zones till June 30 and to re-open prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones,”

In phase I, the government allowed to open religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls. While educational institution will open in the second phase after the consultation with state and union territories, the decision regarding this will be taken in the month of July. The government will open international travel in the third phase.