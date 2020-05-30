Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Allows Inter And Intra State Movement of People Without Approval or E-Pass

New Delhi, May 30: The Centre on Saturday allowed inter-state and intra-state movement without approval or e-permit. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1. It also known as Unlock 1. The MHA said that there would be no restriction inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Unlock 1 Guidelines: Schools, Colleges And Other Educational Institutions Will Open in Phase 2, Decision to be Taken in July.

Also Read | Celtic and RB Salzburg Show Liverpool and Other Football Teams How to Celebrate Title With Social Distancing

However, if states and union territories want to regulate the movement of people based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, they have to issue a notice or an order in advance. The centre added that the movement by passenger trains, Shramik Special trains or domestic flights would be regulated as per SOPs laid down earlier. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown Extended in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

Guidelines Issued by MHA:

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 2,940 COVID-19 Cases, 99 Deaths Today : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020

From 01.06.2020

●Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020

●#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines

●States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment pic.twitter.com/LDbmvf6Gfa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 30, 2020





The government also said that the movement of Indian nationals stranded outside would also be in accordance with the SOP. The MHA stated that the states or UTS could not stop the movement of any goods or cargo. Earlier in the day, the Centre extended the lockdown till june 30.

The MHA, on Saturday, issued guidelines for re-opening of all activities outside containment zones during Lockdown 5.0. The decision will focus on boosting the economy. However, the restrictions within the containment zone will continue. The MHA in a press release said that all activities to be relaxed in a phased manner outside containment zones, as per the Health Ministry’s guidelines.