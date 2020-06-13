With Unlock 1.0's social distancing, sanitation guidelines, small restaurants in India face an uphill struggle in reopening

It was a good launch for Subko, the speciality coffee roasters and bakehouse in Bandra. They announced their entry into the city's buzzing food business with a bang, at a party featuring the who's-who of the city's hospitality industry.

In 72 hours, they had to shut down.

It was 20 March 2020 and Uddhav Thackeray announced a lockdown in Mumbai to handle the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases. It was a decision that dealt a blow to the hospitality industry " particularly to small, niche restaurants like Subko.

This week, as states across India enter Unlock 1.0, a phased easing up of the lockdown, things don't seem to have improved much for the restaurant business. Many restaurants stayed shut; those that were open saw few customers.

Much has changed in this post-pandemic world. The new guidelines, hygiene and social distancing norms, changed curfew time (which doesn't factor in dinner), rent issues, restriction on liquor sales, depleted staff, and people's hesitance to dine out could well sound the death knell for many a standalone eating house.

"These are not official figures but, I think we will see the closure of 30 to 40 percent restaurants. I know of so many people who don't have the means to survive. This includes tiny bars, cloud kitchens and even QSR's. Even the large chains haven't been spared," says Anurag Katriar, president of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and CEO of deGustibus Hospitality.

"The smaller spaces deal with informal ways of funding. Even if they can manage their finances, they will have a very tough time complying with new hygiene norms. In this new post-COVID world, people with lesser credibility in the minds of people will suffer in terms of business volume."

Subko had to shut down within 72 hours of its launch

New rules

It's been rough going at Subko. In April, they applied for an essential services pass (to sell coffee) but it took three weeks. With depleted staff, they started deliveries of their coffee-based products. When a resident in the building nearby died from COVID-19, they shut down again and quarantined for two weeks. Today, they are open to takeaways and delivery only. "There's a lot of miscommunication about what is allowed or not. We haven't gotten any updated information. We are still waiting for concrete guidelines," says founder Rahul Reddy.

There have been a few general guidelines in place for restaurants but they differ from state to state. Most aren't allowing dining in, with the focus on deliveries and takeaways. Thermal screening of staff and every customer has become mandatory, as is hand hygiene " sanitiser and/or sink to wash hands. Masks are a must. Social distancing in restaurants means ensuring each person/table is six feet away, and not more than 50 percent of seating capacity is permitted. Disposable menus and disposable paper napkins are recommended.

"From the lockdown to the partial opening up with multiple restrictions " it has been not only difficult but also for many, impractical. For most restaurants in Mumbai operating at 50 percent capacity would be unsustainable from a business perspective," says Anish Shetty, whose family runs Durga Restaurant and Bar in Matunga, Mumbai. The family-run space opened for deliveries in May, operating with quarter of their staff. They conduct hourly sanitisation clean ups, follow contactless deliveries and their staff stays in-house. "Even though we are a bar, we are well known for our food and hence the takeaway and delivery services are doing fairly well," he says.

Katriar too cautions against the impracticality of the guidelines. For instance, how can a small hole-in-the-wall eatery or an Udupi restaurant maintain a six-feet distance between patrons? It's why NRAI has come up with a comprehensive (yet to be released) document detailing how restaurants should tackle the realities of a post-coronavirus world. It includes protocol for every aspect of running a restaurant " from valet parking to receiving raw materials.

