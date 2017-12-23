Unlike BJP, Congress' 'temple run', I will visit every religious place: Asaduddin Owaisi

After rolling everyone's eyeballs form his 'sab hara kardenge' remark, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi clarified his statement by saying that BJP and Congress parties has set a new trend of visiting temple during Gujarat elections likewise he will also visit madarsa and mosque even in temples. Rather polarizing religion will visit every religious place and solve everyone's grievances, the AIMIM chief added.