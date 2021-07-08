University of Hull Offers Scholarship Up to 3000 Pounds, Indian Students Can Apply too

The University of Hull, UK has announced its scholarship scheme for undergraduate courses. The scholarship is for the academic year 2021-22. All European Union and international students are eligible for the scholarship. The scheme gives a total fee cut of 1,500 pounds per year for the sciences programmes and 1,000 pounds for the arts programmes off the full tuition fee.

Students hailing from countries classified by the World Bank as lower-income and middle lower-income countries receive an additional fee cut benefit of 2,000 pounds per year. Indian nationals are eligible for the additional scholarship benefit of 2,000 pounds per year since India is in the category of middle lower-income countries.

“There is no need for students to apply for the scholarship specifically since the scheme will be automatically applied,” the university said.

This scholarship scheme is only applicable for students beginning their undergraduate courses in the 2021-22 academic year. There is no discount on the courses that offer a year and a semester abroad or industry placement.

The University of Hull offers several courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels like creative industries, incarceration studies, cardiovascular rehabilitation, war studies, sports coaching and performance science, advanced energy technologies for buildings, and industry, to name a few.

