University Exams of Final Year Students Cancelled in Maharashtra, Marks to be Allotted as Per Aggregate: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, May 31: The final-year University exams in Maharashtra have been called off due to the unprecedented situation arising due to coronavirus outbreak. The students who were scheduled to appear for the examinations will be marked as per their aggregate performance last year, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his virtual press conference on Sunday.

The final year varsity exams were scheduled to be held from mid-March to April. The outbreak of coronavirus led to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown. This prevented the universities to schedule the examinations.

"The final year exams will not be held. We have decided to pass the batch on aggregate marks. Those who feel they are at disadvantage because of aggregate marks, will be able to appear voluntarily for exam scheduled later," Thackeray said.

The final year students were left in the lurch for more than two months as their fate hanged in balance. The delay in examination would had led to an unprecedented delay in results - which would had hindered their post-graduation admissions.

Even as the state has decided to forego the final year examinations for now, the central education boards of CBSE and CICSE have decided to conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in July this year. The marks in both the cases form the basis for admission in colleges.

I also thank Ministers @samant_uday ji and @prajaktdada ji for their efforts in understanding the students. We are also grateful to all the Vice Chancellors for their participation in the decision to keep the balance between safeguarding life and academic excellence — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 31, 2020





Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had earlier announced that the examinations would be held in July. This had compelled the Yuva Sena - the students' wing of ruling Shiv Sena - to lead a delegation to him seeking the scrapping of university examinations. At the Cabinet meeting held on Saturday, it was decided to accept the Yuva Sena's demand.