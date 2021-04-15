All Universities Need to be Multi-Disciplinary, Provide Flexibility to Students: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all the universities to be multi-disciplinary and give students the flexibility to move between courses and universities freely. He called upon the Vice Chancellors to work for this goal. It is one of the many goals mentioned under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“We want all universities to be multi-disciplinary. We want to give flexibility to students so that they can complete courses anywhere easily through the easy entry-exit and Academic Bank of Credit. Every university in the country will have to work together to achieve all these goals. All the Vice Chancellors have to pay special attention to this,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 95th annual meet of the Association of Indian Universities and the national seminar of vice-chancellors through video conferencing.

“A huge skill pool will be created in our universities for the new possibilities that we can create in the country. All of you are requested to work in this direction more expeditiously and the work should be completed within a stipulated time,” the prime minister told vice-chancellors of universities across the country.

Talking about the philosophy of Babasaheb, the Prime Minister said that Dr Ambedkar considered knowledge, self-respect, and politeness as his three revered deities. “Self-respect comes with knowledge and makes a person aware of his or her rights. Through equal rights, emerge social harmony and the country progresses. Our education system and universities have this responsibility to carry the country forward on the path shown by Babasaheb,” said Modi.

“Our education system and universities have this responsibility to carry the country forward on the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar. And when it is the issue of common goals and shared efforts as a nation, collective efforts become the means of accomplishment,” he added.

He also launched four books related to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, authored by Shri Kishor Makwana. Governor, Chief Minister and Education Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister were among those present on the occasion. The event was hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

Talking about the growing demand for skills in the emerging Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister said that India is being looked upon as the future centre of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, big data, 3D printing, virtual reality, and robotics, mobile technology, geo-informatics, smart healthcare, and defence sector. To meet the requirement of skills, Indian Institutes of skills are being set up in three big metropolitans of the country. In Mumbai, the first batch of the Indian Institute of Skills has already started.

