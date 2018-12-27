United Television Media Association holds protest against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

United Television Media Association held protest against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal for abusing a journalist in Assam's Guwahati, on Thursday. The protestors wore black bands around their mouths during the protest. Demanding Ajmal's removal, the protestors will write a letter to both the Home Ministry and Election Commission for enquiry in the matter. One of the protestors said, "While talking to media, Badruddin ajmal became furious over a reporter's question and started abusing the reporter. He even threatened to kill the reporter. So we demand that he be removed from his post." Ajmal had on December 27 threatened to smash head of a journalist who asked him if he'll ally with Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in future.