United summer spending might be over, hints coach Mourinho

Manchester, Aug 18 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho's desire to land another attacking footballer before the summer transfer window closes seems to be over.

United have held interest in Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic but they might have to wait till January to pursue those targets.

"I don't think we are (buying anymore), unless something happens to put us in the market again," Mourinho was quoted as saying by espnfc.

"I told (Ed) Woodward my plans were four but I also told him be cool, no pressure from me, do what you think is best for the club," he added.

"We will be together again for another transfer window in January and next summer so no pressure from me at all. I'm happy with the squad we have. I'm ready to go without the fourth player. If we are out of market, I'm fine, I'm ready."

Striker Romelu Lukaku, defender Victor Lindelof and defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic have so far joined United this summer.

On the issue of whether to close the transfer window before the start of next season, Mourinho said: "My opinion is we have to adapt to the situation, it doesn't matter what. But as a football manager and not a market man -- just a football man just as somebody who wants to work with the team, work with the players -- I would prefer the window to closer as soon as possible.

"So everybody knows the players we have and the deals will be done earlier and nobody would be waiting for the last week and we wouldn't have the situation of sometimes a player plays game No.1 for a team and game No.2 for another team.

"And the question marks somebody puts, if other leagues don't close at the same time are we in danger of losing players in the last couple of weeks? My question is how many clubs in the world are powerful enough buy the best players in the Premier League and the answer is I think is very obvious.

"So the risk is minimal and even those powerful clubs have to know if we can't buy players we're not going to sell."

--IANS

dm/pur/dg