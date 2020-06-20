In US, African-American protestors send out a powerful message of reform by dressing in their 'Sunday-best'

Amid all the marches and protests for social justice that took place over the weekend, as they have every day since George Floyd was killed while in police custody on 25 May, two stood out: the thousands dressed in white who thronged Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on Sunday in support of black trans lives; and, farther south, the thousands gathered in Columbia, South Carolina, "fully adorned in their Sunday best," according to one of the organizers of that city's Million Man March for racial justice.

They wore suits in bright red, shell pink, dove gray and burgundy; jewel-toned ties and plaid bow ties; striped button-up shirts and crisp white ones. Sundresses and tulle dresses and sleeveless silk tops. And they were gussied up on purpose.

From its inception, the march organizers had specified: 'Come in dress attire please.' The point being, said Leo Jones, who came up with the idea for Columbia's Million Man March, to "reframe the narrative and build a sense of joy in our community to see us looking so well, and marching with such pride."

Above image: Sterling Jackson (Left), Leo Jones, Aisa Blue Davis, Eddie Eads, Lyles Doughty and Tyrieck Davis-Newton at the 'Million Man March' in Columbia, SC on 14 June, 2020 as thousands marched from the Five Points district to the statehouse. Image courtesy Sean Rayford © 20xx The New York Times

Almost every protest movement has its visual signifiers: images etched in the collective memory that crystallize the causes for which they were fought. The white dresses of the suffragists and the women's rights movements. The neat black suits and white button-up shirts of the original civil rights protests. The Black Panthers in leathers and turtlenecks. The followers of Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi caps and khadi shirts. The sans-culottes of the French Revolution and the yellow vests of the French revolt centuries later.

But the current moment, in part because of its extraordinary reach and multiracial, multinational dimensions, as well as the fact it has been organized largely over social media without a strategic centralized body, has been notably diffuse. As Robin Givhan wrote in The Washington Post, "There's no cohesion in the look of the marching multitudes."

They have been resplendent in the uniform of no uniform.

Richard Ford, a professor at Stanford Law School focused on civil rights and the author of the upcoming Dress Codes: Crimes of Fashion and Laws of Attire, noted that "there's a tension in this moment reflected in questions around dress code, and to what extent do we want to tear down the system or to what extent do we want to reform it."

Yet, said Eddie M. Eades Jr., another organizer of the South Carolina event, "iconography matters."

And what both the march in Brooklyn and the march in South Carolina suggest is that the iconography of the current upheaval is beginning to evolve and coalesce.

The Fashion Messages That Failed

To be fair, against the backdrop of everything-goes-activism, attempts to pantomime a message through clothes can seem risible. This was never more true than when members of the House of Representatives took a knee amid the marble walls of Emancipation Hall to introduce the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 wearing matching kente cloth stoles provided by the Congressional Black Caucus.

The impulse was clearly genuine, and with precedent in the halls of government. Caucus members wore a similar accessory at the State of the Union in 2018 in silent visual protest against President Donald Trump's offensive statements about African countries, and the white suits now regularly worn by congresswomen to send a message are another example of unity through clothing that has been notably effective.

But this time it fell flat. In the end it connected not to the heritage of the civil rights movement but rather to a different political tradition: the lawmaker in cultural costume.

