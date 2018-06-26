United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley to visit India today

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley will begin her three-day visit to India on Tuesday. Nikki Haley, who is the highest ranking Indian-American in US President Donald Trump's administration, will meet senior Indian Government officials, NGO leaders among others and discuss a host of topics including India-US strategic ties and significant global developments. Her visit comes few days after several Indians were detained at Oregon and New Mexico for illegally entering the US as part of Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy.