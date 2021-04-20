United Kingdom adds India to COVID travel 'red list' citing surge in COVID cases

India has been added to United Kingdom COVID red list. All arrivals from India to United Kingdom will be banned. But if a British national is travelling to United Kingdom and they are in India currently, they will be allowed to travel. The individual is said to quarantine themselves in a government approved hotel for 10 days. As per the information provided, there are 40 countries in United Kingdom’s red list and India is also a part of the red list citing concerns of surge in COVID cases that India has witnessed. Times Now’s Danish reports from United Kingdom. The list starts functioning from Friday 4 AM. The compulsory hotel quarantine is mandatory for all individuals. This has led to a massive rush. Watch the video to know more!