United Airlines to start Mumbai-New York Boeing 777-300ER service

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) US' United Airlines on Tuesday announced it will launch its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft service daily from Mumbai to New York/Newark from October 28.

In a statement here, the American airline said the new aircraft "featuring the United Polaris business class seat" will replace the Boeing 777-200ER once daily service.

"I am confident our customers in India will appreciate the elevated inflight experience offered by our all-new United Polaris business class seats onboard this aircraft," United Airlines Country Manager, India, Harvinder Singh said in a statement.

The 777-300ER features 60 seats in business class in a 1-2-1 configuration with direct access to the aisle from all seats, the statement said.

United has already placed into service 17 of the 18 aircraft in its first 777-300ER order, it said. The airline expects to add at least one aircraft with United Polaris seating every ten days from now until 2020.

"Each United Polaris suite-like pod features direct access to the aisle, a 180-degree flat-bed with infinite seat recline options and one-touch lumbar support," the statement added.

