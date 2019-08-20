Unique collection of rare currencies, stamps showcased in TN's Coimbatore

An exhibition was organised to display unique collection of rare currencies and stamps in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Antiquarian Jayesh Kumar had displayed his collection through the exhibition. He is collecting these items for past 10 years. It also showcased 65-million-year-old egg fossil of dinosaur. There were ancient weapons such as swords, shields and hand cuffs. Visitors flocked to the exhibition in a large number. The aim of the exhibition was to aware people about the ancient India.